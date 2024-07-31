U.S. swimmer Torri Huske claims silver in women’s 100m free final

Swimming sprints came to a dramatic finish Wednesday afternoon with to-the-wall performances in the men’s and women’s 100m freestyle finals.

Women’s 100m freestyle final

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom reclaimed her position as the best in the world at the 100m freestyle after racing to a gold medal in Paris.

Seven years after setting a world record of 51.71 seconds — a record that still stands today — Sjostrom rocketed her way back to the top of the podium with a 52.16. She had to fight through a tough field after touching the 50m mark in just fourth place, but the four-time Olympic medalist swam a blistering second half of the race to win her second Olympic gold medal. She is the oldest winner in this event.

United States superstar Torri Huske added yet another Olympic medal to her fast-growing collection, finishing just 0.13 seconds behind Sjostrom to claim silver. While Huske wasn’t a favorite for a medal in the 100m free, her incredible performance stunned the field and added to the U.S. Swim Team’s medal count in its race with Australia.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong finished with the bronze medal, adding to the bronze she won in women’s 200m freestyle event.

Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan was pushed off the podium in a surprise turn of events, having entered the competition as the gold medal favorite. The winner of the 200m freestyle and member of the 4x100m freestyle relay with a time of 52.72 seconds.

