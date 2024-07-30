U.S. water polo picks up first Paris win in defeat of Romania

The U.S. and Romania were tied, 3-3, going into the second quarter of Tuesday’s men’s water polo pool play game. The rest of the game was all Team USA. The Americans held Romania scoreless in the second quarter, and allowed just one goal in the third on the way to a 14-8 win.

Tuesday was the first win for the Americans in the Paris Games. They were coming off of a 12-8 loss to Italy on Day 1 of the tournament.

U.S. led 6-3 at the half, and 10-4 at the end of the third.

Hannes Daube and Alex Bowen both had hat tricks for the U.S., and Johnny Hooper added two goals. All three of Bowen’s goals came in the fourth quarter. Tuesday was the second game Daube was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field.

American keeper Alex Weinberg had 14 saves on 22 shots by the Romanians. Silvian Colodrovschi and Vlad-Luca Georgescu led Romania with three goals each.

Day 3 of the men’s water polo competition will take place on Thursday. The U.S. (1-1) will open the day with a 4:30 a.m. ET contest against Greece, and Romania (0-2) will take on Croatia at 1:30 p.m. ET.

MATCH STATS

