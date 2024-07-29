U.S. women turn on the jets in the second half to rout Japan in Olympic opener

On a day when both Germany and France announced themselves as medal contenders with emphatic opening victories, the U.S. women’s basketball team entered its first game of the Paris Olympics looking to deliver a message that it’s still in a class of its own.

Mission accomplished.

It didn’t start as smoothly as head coach Cherly Reeve would’ve wanted, but Team USA eventually found the afterburners, riding a dominant frontcourt performance from A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart to a XX-XX win over reigning silver medalist Japan.

56 consecutive Olympic wins for the ðºð¸ #USABWNT! pic.twitter.com/q1AzosXZ5c — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 29, 2024





Japan came out at a frenetic pace, hoping to speed the U.S. up and devolve the game into chaos. And for a little while, it worked: The Americans too frequently allowed themselves to get frustrated, trying to make the spectacular play rather than the simple one, and some hot shooting from Mai Yamamoto had Japan hanging around within five late in the second quarter.

SEE MORE: How to watch the U.S. women’s basketball team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

But the U.S.’s physical advantages were always obvious, especially down low against an undersized Japanese frontcourt, and once the sloppiness subsided the rout was on. Team USA went to the half up 11, then ran out to a 27-17 start to the third that put the game to bed.

There was simply no answer for Wilson and Stewart: The two combined to put up 46 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks on 21-for-31 from the field, at times just playing volleyball under the rim.





Point guard Chelsea Gray recognized the mismatch early and often, winding up with a game-high 13 assists. Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu were effective and aggressive picking their spots, adding a combined 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

The Americans’ next game comes on Thursday, Aug. 1, against a Belgian team that was routed by Germany earlier in the day but that boasts one of the best players in the world in Emma Meesseman. Japan, meanwhile, will match up with Germany.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.