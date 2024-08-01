U.S. women’s basketball passes first test of Paris in tough win over Belgium

August 1, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

No one ever said this was going to be easy. Despite the seven straight gold medals, despite the 55-game Olympic win streak, the U.S. women’s basketball team insisted all along that these Paris Olympics would test them; the world has simply gotten too good to think otherwise.

The first of those tests came Thursday, in a group-stage showdown against a Belgium team with talent, experience, toughness and a raucous partisan crowd behind them at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. And while it wasn’t always pretty for Team USA, they eventually passed, showing real mettle down the stretch of an 87-74 victory.

As it has been all summer, it was Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson leading the way for the U.S. The dynamic frontcourt duo combined for 49 points on 16-of-26 shooting to go with 20 rebounds and six assists, wearing Belgium down with their size and athleticism. Next up for the Americans is a showdown with undefeated Germany on Saturday, Aug. 4, that will decide Group C, with tip set for 11:15 a.m. ET.

 

