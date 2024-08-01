U.S. women’s basketball passes first test of Paris in tough win over Belgium

No one ever said this was going to be easy. Despite the seven straight gold medals, despite the 55-game Olympic win streak, the U.S. women’s basketball team insisted all along that these Paris Olympics would test them; the world has simply gotten too good to think otherwise.

The first of those tests came Thursday, in a group-stage showdown against a Belgium team with talent, experience, toughness and a raucous partisan crowd behind them at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. And while it wasn’t always pretty for Team USA, they eventually passed, showing real mettle down the stretch of an 87-74 victory.

As it has been all summer, it was Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson leading the way for the U.S. The dynamic frontcourt duo combined for 49 points on 16-of-26 shooting to go with 20 rebounds and six assists, wearing Belgium down with their size and athleticism. Next up for the Americans is a showdown with undefeated Germany on Saturday, Aug. 4, that will decide Group C, with tip set for 11:15 a.m. ET.

