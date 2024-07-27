U.S. women’s beach volleyball starts hot, beats Canada in straight sets

U.S. duo Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss impressed in their beach volleyball Pool B opener, defeating Canada’s Heather Bansley/Sophie Bukovec in straight sets as the Eiffel Tower looked on in Paris.

Kloth/Nuss led by as many as five points in the first set, comfortably displaying their chemistry against a quality Canadian team. The former LSU Tigers took a 21-17 first-set victory into the second, where they built on their strong showing.

SEE MORE: How to watch beach volleyball at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Bansley/Bukovec didn’t make it easy, though, as they pushed the Americans early in the second set.

The Canadians focused on forcing the 6-foot-4 Kloth away from the net in an attempt to get the undersized Nuss on a mismatch. It worked at times in the second, but Nuss adjusted with touch shots just over the net for points.

Kloth’s strength at the net and Nuss’ brilliance with the ball were too much to overcome, as the Americans took the second set 21-17 for the victory.

Nuss told NBC Sports the atmosphere at Eiffel Tower Stadium “surreal,” while Kloth said representing the United States in Paris is an “unbelievable feeling.”

Kloth/Nuss return to action Monday against Australia.

FULL RESULTS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.