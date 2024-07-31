U.S. women’s field hockey falls to quarterfinals-bound Australia

A sluggish start from the United States women’s field hockey team against Australia resulted in a 3-0 shutout that puts the team’s chances of advancing to the quarterfinals in peril.

MATCH STATS

Coming into the matchup, the United States knew it needed a win. With one loss and one tie through their first two wins of the tournament, the Eagles sat at fifth in Pool B, two points behind No. 4 Great Britain. Because only the top four teams in each pool advance, another loss in their third matchup would render the Eagles’ quarterfinals hopes all but dashed.

But any stability and confidence the U.S. had during its second match against Spain had disappeared before the start of its latest contest.

SEE MORE: How to watch the U.S. women’s field hockey team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The Eagles spent no time in Australia’s zone through the first, struggling to hamper the Hockeyroos’ signature speed.

Just two and a half minutes into the opening frame, Australia’s Renee Taylor fired a shot from the edge of the circle with unbelievable power, tucking the ball into the corner of America’s cage for the lead.

The U.S. was able to hold Australia to a one-goal lead through the end of the frame but failed to penetrate the opponent’s circle even once. The Hockeyroos made six entries.

Through the latter half of the second quarter, the Eagles began to ramp up the pressure, finally breaking the circle and later grabbing their first penalty corner, but in the final minute, Australia found its way back into the Eagles’ zone. Alice Arnott effortlessly chipped the ball into the air and over American goalkeeper Kelsey Bing‘s head to double the lead.

The third quarter saw the Eagles approach the tenacity with which they played on Monday, but nothing came of the increased energy. Despite Australia’s two green cards through the final two frames, it was the Hockeyroos that would find the third tally of the game, setting up a brilliant sequence of passes at the edge of the Unites States’ circle that set up a fiery shot from Maddison Brooks to secure the win.

The U.S. finally found the back of the net in the final 30 seconds of the contest, but the shot was ruled to have come from outside the circle, so the goal was disallowed.

With the victory, Australia clinches a spot in the knockout round. Hockeyroo netminder Jocelyn Bartram continued to shine in net, keeping her tournament goal total at just one allowed through three games.

Without a win in their next match against Great Britain on Thursday, the Eagles will be eliminated from quarterfinals contention.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.