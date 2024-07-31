U.S. women’s water polo bounces back in big way with win over Italy

After struggling defensively earlier this week against Spain, the U.S. held Italy to just three goals in a 10-3 victory on Wednesday, Day 3 of the women’s water polo tournament in Paris.

Defensively, the Americans allowed Italy to shoot just 12% on 25 shots. Nine of those shots were saved by keeper Ashleigh Johnson, who raised her tournament total to 32 stops in three games.

The offense was also incredibly balanced for the U.S., with eight difference scorers in the match. Maddie Musselman led the way with three goals, the only American to find the net more than once.

The U.S. was coming off of a 13-11 loss to Spain in a rematch of the Tokyo gold medal match. Now 2-1 with two games remaining, they’re guaranteed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Italy falls to 0-2 in the Paris Games.

MATCH STATS





© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.