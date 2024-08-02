U.S. women’s water polo clinches spot in quarterfinals with win over France

With a 17-5 win over France on Friday, their third big win of the Paris Olympics, the U.S. women’s water polo team has officially clinched a spot in the tournament quarterfinals in their final pool play game.

All three of the U.S.’s wins in Paris have come by an average of more than nine goals. Friday was the most goals it has scored in a game all tournament, besting Game 1 when they put through 15. The three-time defending Olympic gold medalists are now averaging 13.25 goals per game, the most of any team in the tournament.

U.S. coach Adam Krikorian went to his bench often on Friday to keep his players legs and arms fresh for the rest of the Games. And it’s no wonder Krikorian had no issue switching offensive weapons in and out. Ten of 11 players scored a goal in the win. Maddie Musselman led the way with four goals. Jenna Flynn had three, and Rachel Fattal and Ryann Neushul had two each.

Orsolya Hertzka scored early in the third to draw France within three, but the U.S. responded with five unanswered goals, three with an extra player and the final a penalty shot by Neushul, who scored once more just before the end of the quarter, and the U.S. went into the fourth with a commanding 13-5 lead.

Captain Maggie Steffens also made a penalty shot early in the fourth for her 61st career Olympic goal, extending her Olympic record.

Defensively, Friday was the third time in four games the U.S. held an opponent to six goals or fewer. France had just one goal in the first quarter, two in each of the second and third, and was scoreless in the fourth. U.S. Keeper Ashleigh Johnson had nine saves on 14 shots that came her way. She now has 41 saves in Paris. France shot just 19% on the day.

The win clinched at least the No. 2 spot in Group B for the Americans with one day of pool play remaining. With Spain off on Friday, the U.S. (3-1) moves to the top of the standings having played one more game than the Spanish. The American squad will be off on Sunday, the last day of the first round. Spain (3-0) will finish pool play on Sunday against Italy.

France falls to 1-2, but isn’t eliminated from quarterfinals contention. The French are currently third in Group B ahead of winless Italy and Greece, with the top four teams advancing. They will finish pool play on Sunday against Greece.

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.