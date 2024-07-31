United States becomes first country to win 3,000 Olympic medals

Team USA continues to break ground and achieve new firsts in Paris.

The United States is the first country to surpass the 3,000-Olympic medal barrier in a combined tally of both the Summer and Winter Games. While the U.S. has 3,000 medals and counting, no other country has even half that tally.

The Internal Olympic Committee does not compile rankings, but the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage does keep count. Ahead of this year’s Games, the foundation said that the US. was followed in the rankings by the Soviet Union with 1,204 medals and Germany with 1,058 medals.

Team USA’s stellar performances in the pool Tuesday — it’s swimmers claimed a total of four medals — helped lift the U.S. to this historic milestone. Regan Smith and teammate Katharine Berkoff won silver and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 100m backstroke; Bobby Finke took silver in the men’s 800m freestyle; and the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team of Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith earned another silver medal.

No one does it like U.S. ðºð¸ Team USA has won 3,000 Olympic medals!#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/r5cKgnA6Ux — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 30, 2024





The U.S. also hit another major milestone, reaching its 600th swimming medal in Olympic history. No other country has won close to that many medals in swimming, with USA’s count more than twice Australia’s total.

HISTORY. MADE. Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoffâs 100 back medals mark the 599th and 600th Olympic swimming medals in U.S. history!@TeamUSA | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/7wE1uVB43o — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) July 30, 2024





At the time of this story’s publication, the U.S. is leading the total medal count in Paris with 30 medals: five gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze. Host France has 25 medals and China has tallied 18.

See below for Team USA’s latest medal count in Paris.

