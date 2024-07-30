Updated weather forecast for the 2024 Paris Olympic men’s golf event at Le Golf National

The Olympic men’s golf competition begins Thursday at Le Golf National outside Paris, France.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast for each day as the 60-player field vies for medals over the four-round competition, which will conclude Sunday (all times local; +6 ET).

Tuesday, July 30

Sunny for most of the afternoon with a high of 96 degrees and a feels-like temperature of 102. Scattered thunderstorms likely after 6 p.m., with a 90% chance of rain.

Wednesday, July 31

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning with a 35-45% chance of rain. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with less than a 15% chance of rain. Winds 5-10 mph.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the morning and afternoon with less than a 15% chance of rain. A high of 85 degrees with winds 5-10 mph.

Friday, Aug. 2

Partly cloudy in the morning with up to a 15% chance of rain. Mostly sunny after noon with less than a 10% chance of rain, a high of 82 degrees and winds 5-10 mph.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 78 degrees and less than a 10% chance of rain. Winds 5-10 mph.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 78 degrees. A 25% chance of rain in the early-morning hours with less than a 15% chance after 10 a.m. Winds 5-10 mph.

