Updated weather forecast for the 2024 Paris Olympic men’s golf event at Le Golf National

The Olympic men’s golf competition begins Thursday at Le Golf National outside Paris, France.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast for each day as the 60-player field vies for medals over the four-round competition, which will conclude Sunday (all times local; +6 ET).

Wednesday, July 31

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with less than a 10% chance of rain. Winds 5-10 mph.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Possible early-morning thunderstorms, before 7 a.m., giving way to partly cloudy conditions throughout the morning and afternoon with less than a 20% chance of rain. A high of 88 degrees with winds 5-10 mph.

Friday, Aug. 2

Partly cloudy in the morning and mostly sunny after noon. Less than a 10% chance of rain, a high of 84 degrees and winds 5-10 mph.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 80 degrees and less than a 10% chance of rain. Winds 5-10 mph.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 79 degrees. Less than a 10% chance of rain and winds 5-10 mph.

