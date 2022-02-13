USA Hockey announces Jake Sanderson will miss contest against Germany

The United States began the men’s Olympic hockey tournament without Jake Sanderson in the lineup, and that will also be the case when they wrap up the tournament’s preliminary stage Sunday morning against Germany.

USA Hockey announced early Sunday morning that Sanderson is considered day-to-day after suffering an injury against Canada on Saturday. Sanderson suffered the injury in the first period, but went on to play nearly 17 minutes and finished the game with an assist.

Sanderson was late arriving to the Olympics after entering COVID-19 protocols in Los Angeles, where the team was departing to make its trip to the Games.

“Last week was pretty frustrating for me. But now I have my first game under me, I feel a little better,” said Sanderson after the game against Canada.

“I feel like I haven’t played in two weeks so getting this game under me feels pretty good.”

The Americans are currently the only unbeaten team in Group A. Barring any further setbacks, it’s possible Sanderson could draw back into the U.S. lineup in the playoffs.