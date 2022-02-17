USA vs Canada: LIVE score, updates, highlights in 2022 Olympic women's hockey

Adding yet another chapter to one of the fiercest rivalries in sports, Team USA and Team Canada will face off in the Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game at the Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, on Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On the call for the gold medal game is Kenny Albert (play-by-play), A.J. Mleczko (analyst), Angela Ruggiero (studio analyst) and Leila Rahimi (reporter in Beijing).

PREGAME

The U.S. women’s hockey team looks to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals tonight as they face Canada.

Victories over Czechia and Finland helped get the U.S. to this point while Canada routed Sweden and Switzerland by a combined score of 21-3 to reach their seventh straight Olympic gold medal game.

Some pre-game reading:

Here are the lines for both teams:

UNITED STATES

F

Kendall Coyne-Schofield – Hannah Brandt – Hilary Knight

Alex Carpenter – Abby Roque – Amanda Kessel

Dani Cameranesi – Kelly Pannek – Grace Zumwinkle

Hayley Scamurra- Jesse Compher- Abbey Murphy

D

Lee Stecklein – Cayla Barnes

Megan Keller – Savannah Harmon

Jincy Dunne – Megan Bozek

Caroline Harvey

G

Alex Cavallini (starter)

Maddie Rooney

CANADA

F

Sarah Nurse – Marie-Philip Poulin – Brianne Jenner

Melodie Daoust – Sarah Fillier – Natalie Spooner

Emily Clark – Blayre Turnbull – Rebecca Johnston

Jill Saulnier – Emma Maltais – Laura Stacy

Jamie Lee Rattray

D

Jocelyne Larocque – Renata Fast

Claire Thompson – Erin Ambrose

Michael Zandee-Hart – Ashton Bell

Ella Shelton

G

Ann-Renée Desbiens (starter)

Emerance Maschmeyer

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 – We’re underway! For the fourth straight Olympics, it’s the U.S. vs. Canada in the women’s hockey gold medal game.

1:15 – An early chance for the U.S. but Amanda Kessel’s effort goes just wide of Desbiens’ net. The U.S dominated the shot count during their preliminary round matchup, but could only muster two goals. If numerous chances come their way again, they must cash in facing a Canada offense that has outscored opponents 52-8.

4:56 – The U.S. had its best chance off the stick of Hannah Brandt, but the post got in the way of opening the scoring for the defending gold medalists.

7:15 – GOAL! CANADA 1-0. The U.S. cannot clear the puck out of its zone and pays dearly. Kendall Coyne Schofield’s clearance attempt is knocked down at the point my Melodie Daoust. Her shot attempt is blocked in front and the puck bounces out to Natalie Spooner, who buries it behind Alex Cavallini.

7:15 – The U.S. is challenging the call for offside and it looks like this one will come back.

7:15 – NO GOAL! The game remains 0-0 after the successful challenge by U.S. head coach Joel Johnson.

7:50 – GOAL! CANADA 1-0. This one will count. Canada wins an offensive zone face-off and it’s Sarah Nurse, leading scorer in the Olympic tournament (5 goals, 17 points) with the re-direct to take the lead.

11:36 – Wasting pucks is hurting the U.S. through the first half of the period. Turnovers are costing them possession and being careless with passes is leading to offside calls and icings — the last of which led to the face-off that resulted in Nurse’s goal.

13:06 – How good has Sarah Nurse been this tournament? Her 17 points ties Hockey Hall of Fame Hayley Wickenheiser for most in a single Olympic tournament. Wickenheiser set the record during the 2006 Torino Games when Canada topped Sweden for gold.

14:24 – Canada leads 7-4 in shots and is doing a good job limiting the U.S. chances after their 53-shot effort in the preliminary round meeting. As I mentioned, the U.S. is not helping themselves with some sloppy play trying to create.

14:33 – A 3-on-2 transition fails to test Desbiens as Abby Roque’s shot from the side boards is easily stopped by the Canada net minder.