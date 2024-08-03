USA’s Chase Budinger, Miles Evans defeat Australia, advance to beach volleyball Round of 16

In their first Olympic Games, Chase Budinger/Miles Evans are heading to the knockout round.

The U.S. duo defeated Australians Zachery Schubert/Thomas Hodges in a “Lucky Loser” match to qualify for the men’s beach volleyball Round of 16 Saturday night, doing so under the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower.

It was a gritty win for the Americans, who thrived under the pressure during the 21-19, 21-17 victory.

The first set was a close one, with neither team building a lead of more than two points. Schubert/Hodges lead for the majority of the set, but Budinger helped the Americans claw back.

The former NBA star’s vertical leap was on full display in the first set, as the 6-foot-7 blocker deflected multiple shots at the net to give the U.S. an 18-7 lead. An Evans spike fired up the crowd and gave the Americans a 21-19 set one win.

Shortly after, a 4-0 run in the second set gave Budinger/Evans a 13-10 lead, which was too much for Australia to overcome.

After finishing third in Pool F, Budinger/Evans the win gives the duo a much-needed boost heading into knockout play.

