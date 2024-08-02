USA’s Chase Budinger, Miles Evans dominated by Spain in final beach volleyball match of Pool F

Miles Evans/Chase Budinger of the United States fell to Spain’s Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira in straight sets on Friday, dropping to 1-2 in Pool F play.

Spain – the longest-tenured beach volleyball team in the Paris Games – clinched a spot in the Round of 16. The U.S. will have to see how action plays out, hoping to earn a spot as one of the top third-ranked pool teams or through the “lucky loser” matches that will take place on Saturday.

The Spaniards grinded out a first set, 21-18, with the Americans struggling to contain the 6-foot-4 Gavira at the net. Budinger failed to record a block in the first set and was unable to keep up with the speed of Herrera/Gavira.

The second set was when Spain pulled away. A 5-0 run put the Spaniards up 14-7 in the second set, building off the momentum they built in the first.

Gavira had 14 attack points by himself in the match, nearly outpacing Evans/Budinger’s combined 17 points on the attack.

MATCH STATS

MEN’S STANDINGS

