USA’s Chase Budinger, Miles Evans overpowered in straight sets vs. the Netherlands

Chase Budinger/Miles Evans of the United States fell to Dutch duo Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot in straight sets during their second Olympic beach volleyball match at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

The U.S. duo was coming off a dominant victory over France, but couldn’t muster enough against a strong Dutch side that was ranked No. 1 in the world during 2022.

Boermans/de Groot used their experience to find the gaps in the American defense, utilizing sets that limited Budinger’s NBA-level vertical. Budinger/Evans didn’t help themselves with multiple errors and miscommunications, especially in the first set.

The Americans had trouble getting shots past the 6-foot-8 Boermans, either having attempts swatted at the net or sail over the Dutch blocker and out of bounds.

The Netherlands won 21-13, 21-15, and the victory places them atop Pool F.

Budinger/Evans return to action against Spain on Friday.

