Home
USA's Cory Juneau among eight to qualify for men's skateboard park final

USA's Cory Juneau among eight to qualify for men's skateboard park final

Olympic Zone Sports U.S. & World , , , , , , , , , ,

Cory Juneau USA skateboarding thumb - Credit: Getty Images

RESULTS

The preliminary round of the men’s skateboarding park competition at the Tokyo Olympics wrapped up Thursday, with American 21-year-old San Diego native Cory Juneau among eight skaters moving on and securing the right to skate for the event’s first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Juneau, a bronze medalist the the 2017 X Games, qualified eighth.

The top qualifier was Brazil’s Luiz Francisco, a 21-year-old who won silver at the 2019 World Skate Championships.

The men’s final is set to take place at 11:30 p.m. ET. (LIVE STREAM)

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »