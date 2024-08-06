USA’s Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes eliminated from beach volleyball tournament after loss to Switzerland

Top-ranked Americans Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes were upset by Swiss duo Nina Brunner/Tanja Huberli (21-18, 21-19) in straight sets to be eliminated from the Olympic women’s beach volleyball tournament.

It was a frustrating night for Cheng/Hughes, who couldn’t adjust to the adjustments of Switzerland and the windy conditions at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Brunner/Huberli took a 14-10 advantage at one point in the first set, and while a 3-0 run put the Americans right back in it, the Swiss maintained constant pressure to take the first.

The U.S. fought hard to keep the second set close, but Switzerland once again jumped out to a lead.

Hughes kept the Americans in it with some incredible digs to keep possessions alive in the second set. A 3-0 run gave Cheng/Hughes hope with a 14-12 lead.

But Huberli – one of the best blockers in the world – was a force at the net for the Swiss. The 28-year-old attacked the American defense with power and precision in a controlled Swiss effort. Both teams traded points before a 2-0 run from Switzerland ended the set and the match.

The Americans were out-attacked by five and were hampered by four service faults. With Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss‘ loss to Canada in the Round of 16 on Monday, both highly-touted U.S. squads won’t have a chance at gold in Paris.

The loss marks the first time a U.S. women’s team won’t make the Olympic beach volleyball podium since 2000.

MATCH STATS

WOMEN’S BRACKET

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.