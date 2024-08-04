USA’s Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes grind out win vs. Italy, advance to beach volleyball quarterfinals

U.S. duo Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes punched their ticket to the Olympic beach volleyball quarterfinals, gutting out a gritty win against Italy’s Marta Menegatti/Valentina Gottardi in the Round of 16.

It wasn’t easy for the gold medal hopefuls, but Cheng/Hughes – the 2023 world champions – survived a valiant effort from Menegatti/Gottardi.

Menegatti/Gottardi thrived in the chaos of the first set, tracking down multiple loose balls and out-hitting the Americans at the net. Gottardi won a handful of one-on-one matchups with Cheng at the net and the Italians tested the U.S. by taking an 11-10 set one lead.

But the United States responded to the Italian pressure, going back-and-forth with Menegatti/Gottardi before a 2-0 run sealed them the 21-18 win in the first set.

Italy never backed down and kept Cheng/Hughes on their toes. The Italians took an 13-8 lead in the second set after unleashing a 5-0 run, sending the raucous crowd at Eiffel Tower Stadium into a frenzy. Italy hung on through the remainder of the set to win the second, 21-17.

A four straight points from Cheng – including back-to-back aces – gave the United States a 5-1 lead to start the third set. The Italians clawed their way back, getting to within one point and finding themselves down 12-11.

Right when American fans started to get nervous, Cheng/Hughes outscored Italy 3-1 in the final four possessions to win the set in 15-12 fashion.

Cheng/Hughes now wait to see who they will face in the quarterfinals.

