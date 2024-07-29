USA’s Maddalena misses out on medal as South Korea’s Ban wins gold in women’s 10m air rifle

It wasn’t meant to be for American shooter Sagen Maddalena.

The 30-year-old came close to winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday, but narrowly missed out on the opportunity to stand on the podium.

She was beaten out by Switzerland’s Audrey Gogniat, who eventually took bronze, while South Korea’s Ban Hyo-jin won gold and China’s Huang Yuting claimed the silver.

Maddalena will have two more opportunities to win a medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions and mixed team 10m air rifle events. Mary Tucker, who was eliminated in qualifications for the women’s 10m air rifle event, will also be competing in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions and mixed team 10m air rifle events, likely giving the U.S. its best chance of winning a medal.

The Olympic shooting competition continues with the men’s 10m air rifle event at 6 a.m. ET on Monday, July 29.

