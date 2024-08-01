USA’s Miles Partain and Andy Benesh defeat Brazil, punch ticket to beach volleyball Round of 16

U.S. duo Miles Partain/Andy Benesh earned their spot in the men’s beach volleyball Round of 16 with a three-set victory over Brazil’s George/Andre Thursday at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

It was a back-and-forth match, with Partain/Benesh outlasting Brazil in a much-needed Pool D win.

With the first set tied at 13, the Americans went on a 4-0 run to take a 17-13 lead. Partain/Benesh hung on to that advantage, grinding out the Brazilians to take the first in 21-17 fashion.

Benesh was dominant at the net, recording eight attack points in the first set alone.

The second set was a bigger challenge, as the U.S. went down 5-1 early on. Veterans George/Andre adjusted to the American defense, forcing Benesh away from the net and attacking Partain in space. The Brazil lead ballooned to 18-11 and George/Andre easily took the set, 21-14.

But momentum shifted once again in the third set. Partain/Benesh jumped out to a 5-1 lead of their own, and ended the set on a 6-3 run to win the third 15-8.

Partain/Benesh – the youngest U.S. Olympic beach volleyball team in history – went 2-1 in Pool D and look to make a deep run through the Round of 16.

