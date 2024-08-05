USA’s Miles Partain, Andy Benesh defeat Italy to advance to beach volleyball quarterfinals

Miles Partain/Andy Benesh of the United States knocked off Italy’s Samuele Cottafava/Paolo Nicolai in straight sets (21-17, 21-18), advancing to the men’s beach volleyball quarterfinals.

Partain/Benesh found immense success with the jump set technique, reading the Italian defense to perfection and converting for easy scores.

Benesh was a force at the net, winning multiple meetings in the air with the 6-foot-8 Nicolai. A 3-0 run gave the Americans a 12-7 first set lead, and they went on to take the set by a comfortable margin.

In another match-changing run, the United States rung off five straight points in the second set to once again cruise to a set victory. The United States’ option offense proved to be the difference as Benesh/Partain won the match in convincing fashion.

The youngest Olympic men’s beach volleyball team in U.S. history, Partain/Benesh defeated a veteran Italian team that featured a Tokyo silver medalist in Nicolai.

