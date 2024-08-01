USA’s Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss defeat China in a weather-delayed three sets

Highly-touted U.S. beach volleyball duo Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss outdueled China’s Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi in a rain-delayed three sets at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

The win clinched Kloth/Nuss a spot in the Round of 16, where they’ll have one of the highest seeds following three straight victories.

China went up 5-1 in the first set, building its lead to 16-9 at one point. 17 first-set attack points from Xue/Xia were too much for the Americans to handle, as China took the first set, 21-15.

As the rain came down harder in the second set, Kloth/Nuss returned to form.

The Americans seized control of the second, finding their chemistry and the gaps in the Chinese defense to win the second set, 21-16. Mostly known for her blocking, the 6-foot-4 Kloth surprised Xue/Xia with multiple touch shots that found the sand.

Action was delayed soon after the third set started, with officials halting play due to lightning in the area. The match resumed about an hour later, but fans were not permitted back into the stadium.

A back-and-forth third set saw nine separate ties before Kloth/Nuss broke through with a 3-0 run to take a 12-9 lead. The Americans cruised from that point, defeating Xue/Xia in an empty stadium beneath the Eiffel Tower.

The U.S. went 35-for-62 on the attack, while China went 30-for-70. Kloth/Nuss were able to grind out the gritty win against a veteran team and the elements, proving why they are one of the top-ranked teams in the women’s tournament.

