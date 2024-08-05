USA’s Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss shocked by Canada in beach volleyball Round of 16

U.S. podium hopefuls Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth were upset by Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson/Melissa Humana-Paredes in straight sets, failing to advance to the women’s beach volleyball quarterfinals.

The first set was one of big runs, with Nuss/Kloth finding themselves down 8-6 in the first set before the duo unleashed a 6-0 run to go up 12-8.

But Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes responded, firing off a 6-0 run of their own to get right back into the set. With wind in Eiffel Tower Stadium playing a factor, the Americans made multiple errors and dropped the first set, 21-19.

Those struggles continued into the second set as Kloth struggled to return serves and started to become a target of the Canadians. Wilkerson imposed her will at the net and outplayed Kloth in the battle of the blockers.

Canada led the second set 10-5 at one point, but the United States didn’t go away. Nuss/Kloth put together a 4-0 run to make things 10-9. The Americans were able to get within one point, but couldn’t power past Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes.

The statistics of the match were near identical, but Canada stepped up in the biggest moments when it mattered the most.

The result is a disappointing one for an American team that had big expectations heading into Paris. The United States’ gold medal hopes now reside solely on the shoulders of Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes, who face Switzerland tomorrow.

Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes – who lost in the Tokyo Olympic quarterfinals with different partners – have a chance at redemption in Paris.

MATCH STATS

WOMEN’S BRACKET

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.