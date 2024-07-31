USWNT are a miserable opponent — and that makes them gold medal contenders

To state the obvious — scoring goals, keeping the ball and limiting dangerous chances make the U.S. women’s soccer team a very tough out at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Yanks again bagged multiple goals while limiting chances to a very dangerous side, exiting the group stage with some aura restored under new boss Emma Hayes and a still-young group of stars.

What makes the U.S. performances in the group stage more impressive is the score lines in the other Group B matches. Naomi Girma and the USWNT’s back line mostly allowed goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to be an organizer and participant status as the Americans kept one of only two clean sheets in their group (though the penalty-saving extraordinaire was very good against Germany). And the attack, oh goodness: the ‘trifecta’ of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson is part of a free-flowing unit that makes goalkeepers work from the start to the finish.

As we’ve written about earlier in the tournament, Emma Hayes’ Yanks — so far — are a team with an understanding of its plan, a desire to control the game and has remarkable consistency. The USWNT is absolutely in charge of its matches, an opinion backed by stats like this: Girma, a center back, completed more first-half passes against Australia than the opposition did as a whole.

Swagger is nothing new to the women’s team program, but there’s an edge and a hunger for this team’s confidence. For the first time in a long time, there aren’t a ton of laurels on which to rest. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons Hayes opted for new blood over some familiar names. Regardless, it looks good.

USWNT was the hardest opponent of a difficult Group B

Take a look at how performances dipped for teams who played against the U.S.

Even taking into account the absence of Sam Kerr for Australia, all of these teams can score and it’s not rare for them to put up multiple goals.

Thirty goals were scored in Group B, a figure that drops to 21 without goals scored by the USMNT. A whopping two were scored against Girma, Naeher and the USWNT: one a terrific shot through traffic and another after myriad changes had the Yanks nursing a two-goal lead and preparing for what could be coming in the knockout rounds.

Look at the numbers below and consider what a miserable experience it was to play the Americans who, aside from being more selective with shooting attempts against top-five Germany, kept more than 60% of the ball and averaged better than eight shots on target per match!

Group B attacks at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Australia vs Germany: Eight shots, three on target, zero goals, 50% possession

Australia vs Zambia: 27 shots, 14 on target, six goals, 53% possession

Australia vs USWNT: Six shots, two on target, one goal, 33% possession

Germany vs Australia: 15 shots, four on target, three goals, 50% possession

Germany vs Zambia: 18 shots, five on target, four goals, 60% possession

Germany vs USWNT: 12 shots, six on target, one goal, 39% possession

Zambia vs Australia: 25 shots, 11 on target, five goals, 47% possession

Zambia vs Germany: Nine shots, one on target, one goal, 40% possession

Zambia vs USWNT: Seven shots, three on target, zero goals, 33% possession

And, for fun, how about the USWNT’s days?

USWNT vs Zambia: 27 shots, eight on target, three goals, 67% possession

USWNT vs Germany: 13 shots, eight on target, four goals, 61% possession

USWNT vs Australia: 20 shots, nine on target, two goals, 67% possession

What’s next for USWNT?

The U.S. heads to Paris for a quarterfinal meeting against Japan, a side that will feel it has a shot at gold if it can get past Hayes’ bunch.

Japan got bossed by World Cup champions Spain after taking an early lead on Matchday 1, but it showed some serious versatility in two subsequent wins: out-attempting Brazil 16-5 while giving away significant possession over a 2-1 win, then taking the first six shots against Nigeria to build a two-goal lead before cruising to a 3-1 win.

Should the Yanks beat Japan, it will get the winner of Germany’s match against Group A’s runner-up (Canada, Colombia or France). It’s unlikely to be France, meaning the Americans are true favorites to advance to the gold medal game.

Hayes doesn’t like to talk about future opponents, however, so it’s one match at a time. The next one is Saturday, Aug. 3, and Japan will be a huge test.

