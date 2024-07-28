USWNT shows composure in 4-1 win over Germany

MATCH STATS

The U.S. women’s national was battled during its second group stage match against Germany, but the team showed just enough composure to walk away with a 4-1 win and likely a spot into the quarterfinals.

The speedy dual threat of Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman was showcased at the start of the match as Rodman delivered a cross into the box and Smith was able to get onto the end of it to tap it in the net and the U.S. took a 1-0 lead. It was a dream start, but one that vanished quickly as Giulia Gwinn’s low-driven strike from outside of the box leveled the score for Germany.

This moment in the match is where the young USWNT was going to face its most difficult test under new head coach Emma Hayes – would the team crumble as Germany gains momentum, or would it stay determined to take the lead again?

Luckily for Hayes and U.S. fans, Mallory Swanson answered that question four minutes later by getting on the rebound from Smith’s shot and scoring to make it 2-1 for the Americans.

Although the U.S. didn’t concede another goal in the first half, it was dealt a blow when defender Tierna Davidson appeared to have suffered an injury serious enough to take her out of the match in the 44th minute. But once again, the USWNT flexed its muscles and showed Davidson’s injury wouldn’t affect the team as Smith’s deflected shot in the 44th minute gave the U.S. and 3-1 lead heading into the halftime.

In the second half, the U.S. was able to neutralize the No. 4 ranked Germany, who only registered six shots on target, by having plenty of the ball (62% possession to be exact) and creating some more opportunities. Lynn Williams added another goal for the U.S. in the 89th minute as she was teed up by Swanson and struck the ball into the net from close range.

The result almost seals the deal for the U.S. to have a spot in the quarterfinals, barring a dramatic turn of events on Matchday 3, but Hayes would most likely be proud of knowing she can count on her young squad to stay determined in a match against a strong opponent while facing adversity.

The USWNT wraps up group stage play at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31 against Australia.

