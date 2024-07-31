USWNT tops Group B at Paris Olympics with 2-1 win over Australia

The U.S. women’s national team is still perfect at the 2024 Paris Olympics thanks to a 2-0 win against Australia in both teams’ group stage finale.

Once again, the USWNT started the game on the front foot by pinging the ball through the middle and out wide which transitioned to plenty of opportunities throughout the first half. But it was a set-piece goal from a corner kick that gave the U.S. its first goal of the match. Trinity Rodman was the first to react to a redirected ball from Sophia Smith in the box and put the ball in the back of the net. After a lengthy – and awkward – VAR check, the goal was given to the U.S.

The USWNT continued to dominate in the second half but failed to enlarge the gap until the 77th minute with substitute Korbin Albert’s strike from outside the box finding the top left corner of the goal, giving Australia keeper Mackenzie Arnold no chance of saving her shot. Smith came closer than ever to giving her team a three-goal lead, but her strike from the edge of the box hit the left post, made its way on the goal line to the other post and was eventually picked up by Arnold. Goal line technology footage showed the ball was partially past the goal line, but was not given to the U.S. since the entirety of the ball was not past it.

It was a nervy last 10 minutes for the Americans as the Matildas were able to score in stoppage time. However, the U.S. was able to hold Australia off and secure all three points.

The four-time gold medalists will not be able to score four games every match, nor will things always go their way, but what the team displayed against Australia shows it is able to see out games and do just enough to get the job done.

Although it’s become a standard based on the performances from previous generations, this USWNT team under Emma Hayes does not need to be perfect, but simply do what it takes to win a knockout game. Whether that’s squeezing out a narrow win or thrashing its opponent, the U.S. has shown in the group stages it can do both to win a game.

Japan awaits the U.S. in the quarterfinals, and the Americans will have to be favorites based on its group-stage matches. The front trio of Smith, Mallory Swanson and Rodman have provided the bulk of the goals for the team, and each will be expected to continue its electric form heading into the knockout round.

All quarterfinal matches in the women’s soccer tournament will be played on Saturday, Aug. 3.

