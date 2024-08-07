USWNT vs. Brazil history, Marta fuel storylines ahead of gold medal match

All but two women’s soccer nations have missed out on at least one Olympics. The two that have played in all eight tournaments meet in Saturday’s gold medal match when the United States look to give Emma Hayes a golden first tournament with a win over Brazil that would end Marta‘s legendary international career one rung shy of the top.

Women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics is going to end with one of two storylines: Either the U.S. is back as the best and a favorite for the 2027 World Cup or Marta wins the final crown for her monumental career, getting a late-career international exclamation point a la Lionel Messi or Christine Sinclair.

The crown would not be heavy, especially as Marta’s sending-off in the group stage finale threatened to end her Olympic career with a red card. It’s house money now after Brazil stunned hosts France and then World Cup champions Spain. Can you get a more storybook opportunity than winning gold by finally beating the United States to ride off into the (international) sunset?

Brazil women’s soccer history at the Olympics: USA a thorn in side

While the United States has collected more gold medals than anyone else in women’s soccer, Brazil is easily the most-celebrated program not to have claimed gold.

Marta has helped Brazil to two silver medals, both against the USWNT in 2004 and 2008.

The GOAT’s struggles against the Yanks are hardly unique to her program. The Americans’ Mia Hamm — perhaps the only other player eligible to challenge Marta’s GOAT status — scored a 60th-minute goal to knock Brazil out at the semifinal stage of the 2000 tournament.

The next tournament saw the USWNT beat Brazil in group play, then claim gold on Abby Wambach‘s 112th-minute winner over the Brazilians. 2008? More extra time, but this time Carli Lloyd sent Brazil to silver instead of gold.

The USWNT vs Brazil history does not end there, and the World Cup has been the scene of more rivalry drama.

The U.S. beat Brazil 5-0 in the 1991 group stage, and the ’99ers knocked Brazil out in the semifinal stage. Brazil got a measure of revenge when it smashed the U.S. 4-0 in the 2007 World Cup semifinals before losing the final to Germany. The U.S. then outlasted Brazil in penalties at the 2011 World Cup quarterfinals, overcoming a Marta brace. Americans have only lost thrice against Brazil.

Brazil women’s soccer at the Olympics

1996: Lost to China in semifinal, lost bronze medal match to Norway

2000: Lost to United States in semifinal, lost bronze medal match to Germany

2004: Lost to United States in gold medal match

2008: Lost to United States in gold medal match

2012: Lost to Brazil in quarterfinal

2016: Lost to Sweden in semifinal, lost bronze medal match to Canada

2020: Lost to Canada in quarterfinal

2024: Reached final vs. United States

USA vs Brazil: Familiar foes and friends

Six Brazil players ply their trade in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Marta, Rafaelle and Adriana star for Orlando Pride and Tarciane for Houston Dash. All have played against so many USWNT players in the league.

Elsewhere, there are teammates between the sides. Brazil’s Ludmila is teammates with Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson on Chicago Red Stars, while Kerolin‘s time with the North Carolina Courage sees her sharing a locker room with Casey Murphy (to say nothing of players who’ve switched teams).

Only three USWNT players play outside of the NWSL: Emily Fox (Arsenal), Korbin Albert (PSG) and Lindsey Horan (Lyon), and both Fox and Horan spent time in the NWSL.

USWNT vs Brazil: How to watch live

How to watch USA women’s soccer vs Brazil live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11 a.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 10

Location: Parc des Princes

TV channel: USA Network

Stream online: Watch on Peacock

