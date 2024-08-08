USWNT’s red-hot attacking trio wants nickname ‘Triple Espresso’

The United States women’s national team has been a breath of fresh air at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the attacking trio of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson is a big part of the positive vibes.

After a couple of disappointing tournaments for the USWNT, new coach Emma Hayes and her team are one win away from a fifth Olympic gold. No other team has more tha one.

Previously labeled the ‘Trifecta,’ the group of forwards has a new name to proffer the world. The all-Black stars would like the world to consider another nickname.

Smith told TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Thursday that the group had an announcement to make and Rodman launched the nickname into the world.

“We have a proposal for our trio name to be ‘Triple Espresso,’ so we’re going to put that out into the air and let people run with that, because we like that as well,” Rodman said.

The trio have scored nine of the USWNT’s 11 goals at the Olympics, each member of the ‘Triple Espresso’ bagging three so far. Korbin Albert and Lynn Williams have the other goals.

It’s great for now, but the USWNT have a wealth of attacking talent beyond the three mega stars. Jaedyn Shaw is 19 and not at full fitness, Williams is still coontributing at 31, and Mia Fishel, Alyssa Thompson, and Catarina Macario have bags full of promise.

Three shots of espresso is a lot for any system, and it’s pretty clear that more is coming. Throw in some (Sam) Coffey and T(ierna Davidson) in the midfield and defense and the USWNT may well buzz opponents right off the pitch.

