USWNT’s Smith, Rodman heap praise on Brazil’s Marta ahead of gold medal final

Brazil captain Marta changed women’s soccer, United States forwards Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman said on Thursday ahead of their clash for the Olympic gold medal.

Rodman and Smith, along with Mallory Swanson, have led the attack for the four-time Olympic champions in a perfect campaign that has propelled them to the final on Saturday where they will seek their fifth Olympic title and first since 2012.

Up against them will be Marta, playing at her sixth Olympic Games, who will return to action after serving a two-match ban following a red card in the group stage.

For Rodman, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer Marta is more than just a good player.

“Marta has changed the game of soccer around the world. She’s such a talented player but also a great human, which speaks volumes,” Rodman, who has three scored goals at the Games, said. “I’ve always looked up to her, we all kind of do.”

Smith, who has also netted three times at the tournament, echoed her teammate, saying Marta has been key for young players like them to reach one of the biggest stages in women’s soccer.

“We wouldn’t be here without Marta, who changed the game forever and continues to change the game,” the 23-year-old said. “For her to play in our league has helped so much. I don’t think words can describe how grateful we are for a player like Marta who is an advocate for young players like us.”

Despite their huge admiration for Marta, the American players said they would hold nothing back in the final.

“I know she would want us to give her the best of our games, that’s the highest level of respect you can give someone,” Smith said. “We get to play against her in the U.S. league, which we’re really lucky for, and to play against her in this magnitude of a game is so special.”

Rodman echoed Smith’s remarks.

“I love her, but yeah, we want the gold.”

The gold medal match in the women’s soccer tournament is at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10.

SEE MORE: USWNT’s Naomi Girma shines on the pitch

SEE MORE: USWNT vs. Brazil history, Marta fuel storylines ahead of gold medal match

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.