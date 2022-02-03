Vedder chosen to replace injured Deibold on U.S. SBX team

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 2, 2022

Jake Vedder competes at the 2021 Chiesa in Valmalenco World Cup - Credit: Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

American Jake Vedder has taken the spot of injured Alex Deibold in snowboard cross competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said Tuesday.

Deibold sustained a head injury during a qualifying race at last weekend’s Cortina d’Ampezzo World Cup in Italy. The 35-year-old said in a statement he was “heartbroken” to miss the Games.

Vedder, 21, will make his Games debut. The Pinckney, Michigan, native is a five-year member of the U.S. snowboard team, the 2016 Youth Olympic gold medalist and the 2018 world junior champion.

Last January, he just missed earning his second career podium in fourth place at a Chiesa in Valmalenco World Cup in Italy. He was runner-up in 2018 at a World Cup about 100 miles west in Cervinia.

Vedder joins Nick BaumgartnerHagen Kearney and Mick Dierdorff as the four men’s SBX riders representing the U.S. at the 2022 Games.

Men’s snowboard cross qualifying and finals take place next Thursday, Feb. 10 — that’s Wednesday night into Thursday morning stateside.

