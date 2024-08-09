Victor Wembanyama: France willing to give it all, ‘spill blood’ versus USA

Some moments are so colossal, so beyond comprehension that it feels impossible to live in them, which makes France basketball star Victor Wembanyama‘s 2024 Paris Olympics all the more astonishing.

The fact that carrying the weight of being the top player on the host nation team in an Olympics at age 20 hasn’t crushed Wembanyama is impressive. The fact that he’s putting up gaudy numbers? Almost unthinkable.

Consider that Wembanyama has not shot well the past two games, and then note these stats: He’s grabbed the second-most rebounds in the tournament behind Nikola Jokic, and is joint-top in blocks and steals. Wembanyama is leading France in points, second only to Nicolas Batum in minutes, and his two double-doubles trail only Jokic.

Imagine if Wembanyama beats the United States to bring a first men’s basketball gold to the four-time silver medalists?

SEE MORE: Allez! Unsung heroes will Victor Wembanyama, France back to gold medal game

Wembanyama willing to spill (some) blood for France versus USA

The moment is epic and so’s the player — who knows a good quote, too — having been asked about the blood on his jersey after the win over Germany in the semifinals.

“In our national anthem, we talk about blood, too. We’re willing to spill blood on the court,” Wembanyama said.

“If it allows us to win gold, I’m all for it. Take all of it. I mean, maybe half of it.”

Yeah, Wemby, don’t get carried away, fella.

But the young 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs star has kept a solid perspective for much of this tournament.

Wembanyama was emotional following the win over Germany, and said “the fans made it hard for me not to cry” regarding “this chance, this thing that we’re all living.”

Those tears seem likely to return win or lose on Saturday, as Wembanyama and his teammates experience something that may never happen again for France: Winning a medal in men’s hoops on home soil.

“Of course, some part of a dream come true,” Wembenyama said. “It’s a chance to write history even more. Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime goal. Maybe nobody can reproduce that, so we have got to take our chance.”

France and the USA tip-off at 3:30pm ET Saturday.

SEE MORE: Survive and advance: Huge fourth quarter, vintage Steph help U.S. avoid semifinal upset

SEE MORE: Everything to know ahead of U.S. men’s basketball gold medal matchup with France

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.