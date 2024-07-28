Volleyball preview, July 29: Team USA opens repeat campaign

The defending Olympic champion Team USA women’s volleyball team headlines day three of the Olympic volleyball competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Americans get their quest for a repeat gold medal and a seventh all-time started against sixth-ranked China. Team USA enters the Games ranked fifth in the world, but is still one of the favorites to once again take home gold. Both the United States and China are seeking to tie the Soviet Union for the most medals in women’s volleyball all-time with seven.

There are two games scheduled before the U.S. starts its campaign. The first comes from Pool C where third-ranked Turkey takes on the eighth-ranked Netherlands at 3 a.m. Italy currently leads that group after it kicked off its quest for a first Olympic medal with a convincing win over the Dominican Republic.

Next up is second-ranked Brazil facing Kenya at 7 a.m. in Pool B. Kenya has only won four sets in its Olympic history and has been drawn into a group with three of the top 10 teams in the world rankings. For the Brazilians, they are out for revenge after losing in the gold-medal match in Tokyo to Team USA.

Wrapping up the day’s action is the host nation France, who is making its Olympic debut and taking on ninth-ranked Serbia. This is the other game in Team USA’s pool, Pool A, which the Americans should come out on top of. That match gets underway at 3 p.m.

