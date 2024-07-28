Volleyball recap, July 28: Top-ranked Italians off to strong start

The women’s volleyball tournament is underway at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The top-ranked Italians faced off against the Dominican Republic as Italy pursues its first ever medal. Also today, Poland is set to play Japan.

Poland has not won a medal since 1968, and Japan is looking to rebound after being knocked out of the tournament quickly in Tokyo.

Here is everything you need to know.

Women’s Pool C: Italy 3, Dominican Republic 1

Italy defeated the Dominican Republic in four sets on Sunday morning at South Paris Arena.

The Dominican Republic went down 15-10 in the first set and was never quite about to dig themselves out of it. Italy won the set 25-19 amidst a couple of contentious calls.

The Dominican Republic got off to a slow start in the second set, but kept things competitive throughout and climbed back to win, 26-24.

Both teams were evenly matched in the first set, trading points back-and-forth. The Dominican Republic shined on defense, but ultimately fell 25-21 in the third set.

Italy jumped out to an early lead in the fourth set and maintained an advantage throughout, winning the fourth set, 25-18.

Italy will resume action vs. the Netherlands on Aug. 1. The Dominican Republic will play Turkey on Aug. 1.

