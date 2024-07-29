Volleyball recap, July 29: Turkiye pulls off incredible two-set comeback to avoid upset

Four games are on the slate on the women’s side of the 2024 Paris Olympics volleyball tournament on Monday.

The matchups are headlined by the defending Olympic Champions and fifth-ranked United States taking on China in Pool A. That game is later on in the day, but before that there were two great matchups to watch featuring some of the best teams in the world.

It all kicked off with third-ranked Turkiye taking on the eighth-ranked Netherlands in Pool C.

Pool C: Turkiye 3, Netherlands 2

On the brink of being on the wrong end of a massive upset, Turkiye gave us one of the great results of these Olympic Games so far with an epic two-set comeback.

The first set was a game of runs as Turkiye got out to a 6-2 lead, but the Netherlands answered back with a 9-4 run to take an 11-10 lead. The teams stayed tight through the middle part of the set and were tied 16-16 when the Netherlands went on the decisive run of the set, winning nine of the next 12 points to take a 25-19 win.

The second set was all Netherlands as Turkiye simply had no answers for the Dutch attack. The Netherlands got off to an 11-5 lead thanks in part to a 5-0 run, with Turkiye answering back to make it 11-9. That was as close as it got though as the Netherlands would go on an emphatic 10-2 run to take a stranglehold on the set and the match. Turikye made a late push, but the Dutch sealed the set with a massive spike to win 25-19 again.

Turkiye looked down-and-out after two sets but showed the resolve that has made it the third-ranked team in the world. Facing a three-set loss at 14-11, the Turks went on an 7-2 run to take an 18-16 lead. Netherlands would answer back and knot things up at 22, but Turkiye scored the final three points of the set to win 25-22 and stay alive.

The Turks would do more than just stay alive, as they would once again come back late in a set. The Netherlands held a 21-18 lead, but Turkiye picked itself up off the floor and finished on a 7-1 run to send the match to a decisive fifth set with a 25-22 win.

The fifth set was as tight as could be, with the two teams rarely ever separated by more than a point. In the end, Turkiye was just too strong and was able to outlast the underdog Netherlands, winning the set 15-13. The start of the match, Cuban-born Melissa Vargas, fittingly finished the match with a furious spike for her 30th point of the night.

Turkiye pick up two points for the 3-2 win, while the Netherlands will leave with a disappointing point after being three points away from a straight-set win. The Dutch will have to pick themselves back up against top-ranked Italy Thursday at 11 a.m ET, while Turkiye is back in action against the Dominican Republic Thursday at 3 a.m.

