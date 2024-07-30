Volleyball recap, July 30: Italy rolls Egypt, U.S. men back in action

Day four of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is underway and four volleyball games are on the schedule as matchday two of the tournament begins.

All four games come from the men’s side of the tournament, kicking off with Italy facing Egypt and featuring the United States looking for it’s second win against Germany.

Also on the schedule is Slovenia facing Serbia and the hosts and defending champions, France, taking on Canada.

Here is a recap of all the action taking place inside South Paris Arena.

Pool B: Italy 3, Egpyt 0

The Italians got their tournament off to a hot start with a win against Brazil and clinched their place in the knockout rounds with a steamroll win over Egypt.

Egypt had things within reach at 12-9, but Italy reeled off a 13-4 run to close out the set and win it 25-15.

Italy was more dominant in the second set than the first set, leading 17-9 before closing it out 25-16. The Italians superstar, Alessandro Michieletto, led the way through two sets with nine points including three aces. Daniele Lavia and Yuri Romano were also extremely efficient in attack, with Lavia posting eight points on 6/12 in attack through two sets and Romano adding seven points on 7/15 in attack.

Egypt managed to keep the first set close, even pulling within two points late at 22-20, but Italy won three straight points to close the match and grab all three points with a clean sweep.

Lavia and Romano finished as the high-point men for Italy with 14 points apiece.

Italy has now clinched a place in the knockout rounds with its second win and will face top-ranked Poland in the final match of pool play Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Egypt closes out their pool schedule against Brazil Friday at 7 a.m.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.