Walmart to pay some hourly workers $1K bonuses

(CNN) – Walmart employees are getting a boost.

The retail giant says it is offering a new bonus for eligible full and part-time hourly workers.

Depending on how long the employee stays with Walmart, they could see a bonus of up to $1,000 a year.

Walmart says its hourly wage has increased by about 30%, with the average approaching $18 an hour.

The retailer says it’s also testing a program to address the shortage of skilled trade workers in the U.S.

The Associate to Technician Program will help 100 employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area train for jobs like HVAC and refrigeration repair, where they could eventually earn up to $45 an hour.

