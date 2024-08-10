Wang twins help China complete artistic swimming sweep with duet event win

China claimed its first gold medal in the duet artistic swimming event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, as the Wang twins did just enough to hold off three other pairs of sisters fighting for the title.

China also won the team artistic swimming event on Wednesday, making it the new dominant force in the sport. Russia has won the most gold medals in artistic swimming but was excluded from Paris in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Britain and the Netherlands who won their first medals in the sport, with silver and bronze respectively. The United States’ pair of Jaime Czarkowski and Megumi Field

Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi began their free routine in dramatic fashion, crawling like panthers to the edge of the water before diving in. As they had done during their technical routine on Friday, the twins commanded the pool, gliding gracefully during their performance and stretching through the space in the water.

The sisters had stood in the gold medal position after Friday’s technical routine, but with a lead of only 9.5 points, meaning their win was not assured.

As they awaited their score, the Wangs sat on the edge of the bench, jumping up and bursting into tears when they saw they had won the gold.

Great Britain’s Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe performed a routine with the theme of “rising phoenix” intended to reflect a new era for artistic swimming – with its new scoring system introduced at the Paris Games.

The dramatic music selection featured a bird call as the team opened their performance with two backflips into the water. The swimmers and their coach cried and hugged when their score showed that they were assured of a medal.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.