Watch Simone Biles the G.O.A.T. celebrate gold with her goat necklace

Moments after winning gold in the women’s all-around gymnastics final on Thursday, Simone Biles adorned a very special accessory. Not the gold medal (yet), but a necklace with a goat pendent that is reportedly covered with 546 diamonds.

Her teammate Jordan Chiles watched the competition from the stands, but then came down to the arena floor with a mission: remind Biles that it was Goat Necklace O’Clock. As soon as it was around Biles’ neck, the two jumped up and down in celebration.

See the sweet moment at 5:54 in the below video. And then watch the medal ceremony, where Biles tastefully layered her diamond bling with her gold medal.

Why does Simone Biles have a goat necklace?

Because she’s the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time)!

When asked about the necklace at the post-competition news conference, Biles told reporters, “My GOAT necklace is just kind of an ode, because some people love it and some people hate it, so it’s like the best of both worlds. I was like, ‘OK, if it goes well, we’ll wear the GOAT necklace.’ I know people will go crazy over it.”

The necklace was custom-made for Biles by Janet Heller.





