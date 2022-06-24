WATCH: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allows bans on abortions Posted by Newsroom Staff June 24, 2022 Watch coverage after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: abortion Politics Roe v. Wade Newsroom Staff June 24, 2022 Previous Article Federal lawsuit alleges Eagle Point P.D. used excessive force