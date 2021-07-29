WATCH: The Hawaii prep school that breeds Olympians … and a U.S. President

Olympians come from all over the globe come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and the same holds true for those hailing from the United States.
But there’s one school in Hawaii that seems to have a special knack for churning out Olympians … not to mention former United States President Barack Obama.
More than 30 U.S. Olympians have been graduates of Hawaii’s Punahou School, and there hasn’t been a U.S. Olympic team without a graduate of the school since 1972. Find out why this Honolulu prep school has such a strong place in Olympic history.