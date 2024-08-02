‘Watch with Alex Cooper’: How to catch all the Olympic action with the podcast star

If you haven’t heard, Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, is in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. Cooper isn’t just enjoying the Games herself, but also giving fans the opportunity to experience the biggest competition moments along her side by hosting live watch parties on Peacock and NBC Olympics digital platforms.

Here’s how you can catch the action alongside Alex.

SEE MORE: Simone Biles talks twisties and Tokyo with Alex Cooper

What is ‘Watch with Alex Cooper’?

Alex Cooper will be hosting live watch parties for some of the biggest games and events in the entire Olympics. Live from a Paris studio, Cooper will welcome guests like Abby Wambach and Aly Raisman to provide expert insight on the competition.

What events has Alex Cooper already done watch parties for?

So far Alex Cooper has done two Watch with Alex Cooper streams. First, she caught the USWNT’s dominant 4-1 win over Germany, and then watched in awe as the legendary Simone Biles took gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around final. If you missed watching alongside Alex, relive the action by watching the full stream replays.

Watch with Alex Cooper Replays Event Title Replay Links Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Germany NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women’s Gymnastics: All-Around Final NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Will there be more ‘Watch with Alex Cooper’ watch parties?

Yes, Alex Cooper will be hosting more Watch with Alex Cooper live streams throughout the Games. Next up is the USWNT vs. Japan soccer quarterfinal on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Click here to catch the game with Alex.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.