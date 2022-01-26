WatchWithUS every day of the Winter Olympics

NBC Olympics

The time has come…the Winter Olympics are finally here! Let’s celebrate and watch the Games together.

To help get the party started from the comfort of your own home, download the Winter Olympics At Home Watch Party Pack featuring printable snowflake decorations, a Team USA medal count tally card, coloring pages, puzzles and more.

Learn everything you need to know on how to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on the networks and digital platforms of NBC Olympics.

Starting February 3, check @NBCOlympics on Instagram and Twitter every day for new themes to show us how you’re watching the Winter Olympics. Use #WatchWithUS to post photos and videos as you enjoy the Games. Are you watching in your USA gear? Are you watching with you dog? Are you watching with the best snacks? Post and show us your Olympics spirit. You might make a special appearance across our networks.

Tune in to NBC and Peacock on Thursday, February 3 for all-day coverage of the official start to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.