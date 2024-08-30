Water safety reminders for boaters ahead of the Labor Day weekend

Posted by Emily Storm August 30, 2024

OREGON – Labor Day is this weekend and the Oregon State Marine Board is reminding people who plan to go boating how to stay safe.

The board says to make sure boats have enough properly-fitted and readily accessible life jackets for every person on board including while canoeing, kayaking,  and stand up paddle boarding.

The marine board also says people should know the waterway they’re boating on. This includes how shallow or deep the water is, to look for wood or debris and scan for other people. Also, make sure to slow down for other boats, people swimming or doing water activities as well as keeping an eye out for nearby shores or docks.

Always operate a boat sober, penalties for Boating Under the Influence of Intoxicants (BUII) include fines up to $6,250, losing boating privileges for up to three years and jail time.

Emily Storm
