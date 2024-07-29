Weather forecast for the 2024 Paris Olympic men’s golf event at Le Golf National

The Olympic men’s golf competition begins Thursday at Le Golf National, outside Paris, France.
Here’s a look at the weather forecast for each day as the 60-player field vies for medals over the four-round competition, which will conclude Sunday (all times local; +6 ET).
Monday, July 29
Mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees and winds up to 8 mph. No chance of rain during the day and evening.
Tuesday, July 30
Sunny for most of the afternoon with a high of 95 degrees and a feels-like temperature of 102. Scattered thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m., with nearly a 50% chance of rain.
Wednesday, July 31
Mostly cloudy during the morning and afternoon with a high of 88 degrees. Less than a 15% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 40% after 7 p.m. Winds up to 6 mph.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Scattered thunderstorms possible in the morning with a 40-60% chance of rain from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A high of 82 degrees and winds up to 9 mph.
Friday, Aug. 2
Partly cloudy in the morning with up to a 15% chance of rain. Mostly sunny after noon with less than a 10% chance of rain, a high of 82 degrees and winds up to 9 mph.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 78 degrees and less than a 10% chance of rain. Winds up to 8 mph.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 78 degrees. A 25% chance of rain in the early-morning hours with less than a 15% chance after 10 a.m. Winds up to 9 mph.
