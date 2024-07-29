Weather forecast for the 2024 Paris Olympic men’s golf event at Le Golf National

The Olympic men’s golf competition begins Thursday at Le Golf National, outside Paris, France.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast for each day as the 60-player field vies for medals over the four-round competition, which will conclude Sunday (all times local; +6 ET).

Monday, July 29

Mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees and winds up to 8 mph. No chance of rain during the day and evening.

Tuesday, July 30

Sunny for most of the afternoon with a high of 95 degrees and a feels-like temperature of 102. Scattered thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m., with nearly a 50% chance of rain.

Wednesday, July 31

Mostly cloudy during the morning and afternoon with a high of 88 degrees. Less than a 15% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 40% after 7 p.m. Winds up to 6 mph.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Scattered thunderstorms possible in the morning with a 40-60% chance of rain from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A high of 82 degrees and winds up to 9 mph.

Friday, Aug. 2

Partly cloudy in the morning with up to a 15% chance of rain. Mostly sunny after noon with less than a 10% chance of rain, a high of 82 degrees and winds up to 9 mph.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 78 degrees and less than a 10% chance of rain. Winds up to 8 mph.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 78 degrees. A 25% chance of rain in the early-morning hours with less than a 15% chance after 10 a.m. Winds up to 9 mph.

