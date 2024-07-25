When to watch weightlifting during the 2024 Paris Olympics

The events for men’s and women’s weightlifting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be held from Wednesday, August 7 to the Sunday, August 11. Men and women will each compete for Olympic medals across five weight classes.

Weightlifting Weight Classes Men’s Women’s 61kg (134 lbs.) 49kg (108 lbs.) 73kg (160 lbs.) 59kg (130 lbs.) 89kg (196 lbs.) 71kg (156 lbs.) 102kg (224 lbs.) 81kg (178 lbs.) 102+kg (224+ lbs.) 81+kg (178+ lbs.)

Venue

South Paris Arena #6, found in the Paris Expo complex, will serve as the home of Olympic weightlifting in 2024. Originally built in 1923 for the Paris Trade Fair, the complex has been renovated over the years to modernize the facilities for the Olympic Games and the future. The Olympic handball competition will share the arena, with volleyball and table tennis also taking place in other buildings around the Paris Expo site.

Competition schedule

Weightlifting at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Event Time (ET) August 7 Men’s 61kg

Women’s 49kg 9a-11:30a

1:30p-4p August 8 Women’s 59kg

Men’s 73kg 9a-11:30a

1:30p-4p August 9 Men’s 89kg

Women’s 71kg 9a-11:30a

1:30p-4p August 10 Men’s 102kg

Women’s 81kg

Men’s +102kg 5:30a-8a

10a-12:30p

2:30p-5p August 11 Women’s +81kg 5:30a-8a

Team USA: Olympic weightlifters to watch

An exciting, young generation of American weightlifters is primed to make some serious noise on the Paris platform.

At the top of the list is 21-year-old phenom Olivia Reeves, the top-ranked competitor in the women’s 71kg (157 lbs.) weight category. Reeves has exploded onto the scene in the last year, earning bronze at the 2023 World Championships and then gold at the 2024 IWF World Cup, totaling an American record of 268kg (590 lbs.). She tacked on three kilos to that total at last month’s National Championships, putting her just two shy of the world record, which she’ll threaten to break in Paris.

Speaking of world records, 20-year-old Hampton Morris holds the best-ever clean and jerk mark in the men’s 61kg (134 lbs.) division when he lifted 176kg (388 lbs.) at the 2024 IWF World Cup. He enters his first Olympics ranked second in his weight class. China’s Li Fabin, the world record holder, will be extremely tough to beat, but Morris is a legitimate contender for a medal.

Though more than a decade older than Reeves and Morris, Mary Theisen-Lappen also represents a changing of the guard for USA Weightlifting. M.T.L. picked up weightlifting later than most, after wrapping up a collegiate career as a track and field thrower. She notably beat out Sarah Robles, the only American woman with multiple Olympic weightlifting medals, to secure her spot in Paris, where she hopes to inspire body positivity with her platform.

