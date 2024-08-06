Whale of a shot: Surfing semifinal yields marine moment

Maybe Tahiti is a cheat code, but photographer Jerome Brouillet is having a double-gold Olympics.
Brouillet’s name leapt into this space earlier in the Games when he caught surfer Gabriel Medina ‘in flight’ during his record-breaking 9.90 ride on the waves of Teahupo’o.
Now, while observing a couple of other Olympic surfers, he’s caught another a very different mammal in flight.
It’s a whale. A humpback whale for you non-cetologists out there.
Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb and Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy were minding their business — literally — in the women’s surfing semifinals, unaware that their scene was being stolen off in the distance.
Weston-Webb won silver, while Hennessy finished fourth. But it seems to us that perhaps they should’ve found our whale friend for his take.
Check out the pic below.
