What happens to homelessness if SCOTUS strikes down Johnson v. Grants Pass?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – By Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court will issue its ruling on a case out of Grants Pass that could upend how cities can respond to homelessness nationwide. While the scope of the ruling is difficult to predict — it could be narrow or broad — the court is widely expected to strike down appeals court rulings that favored homeless plaintiffs.

If they do as expected, cities and counties in nine states and two territories, covering tens of millions of people in the western U.S., will theoretically be empowered to enforce tougher rules against homeless people sleeping on public property, up to and including arrests, fines and jail time.

The decision is expected to come down either Thursday or Friday, the final days in the Supreme Court’s term before their summer break. But anyone expecting an immediate change on the streets of Oregon cities will likely need to temper their expectations.

How did we get here?

In 2018, a panel of judges at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a case called Martin v. Boise that a city cannot charge someone with a crime or give them a ticket for sleeping in a public space if there’s a lack of shelter beds.

The majority wrote that charging someone with a crime for sleeping outside when they have no other choice is a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which bars “cruel and unusual punishment.”

After losing before the Ninth Circuit’s three-judge panel in 2018, Boise asked the full court to review the ruling. The majority declined. So Boise petitioned the Supreme Court, asking them to review the case. At the time, the Supreme Court also declined.