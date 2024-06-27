What happens to homelessness if SCOTUS strikes down Johnson v. Grants Pass?

Author: Ashley Koch, Pat Dooris, Jamie Parfitt (KGW)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – By Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court will issue its ruling on a case out of Grants Pass that could upend how cities can respond to homelessness nationwide. While the scope of the ruling is difficult to predict — it could be narrow or broad — the court is widely expected to strike down appeals court rulings that favored homeless plaintiffs.
If they do as expected, cities and counties in nine states and two territories, covering tens of millions of people in the western U.S., will theoretically be empowered to enforce tougher rules against homeless people sleeping on public property, up to and including arrests, fines and jail time.
The decision is expected to come down either Thursday or Friday, the final days in the Supreme Court’s term before their summer break. But anyone expecting an immediate change on the streets of Oregon cities will likely need to temper their expectations.
How did we get here?
In 2018, a panel of judges at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a case called Martin v. Boise that a city cannot charge someone with a crime or give them a ticket for sleeping in a public space if there’s a lack of shelter beds.
The majority wrote that charging someone with a crime for sleeping outside when they have no other choice is a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which bars “cruel and unusual punishment.”
After losing before the Ninth Circuit’s three-judge panel in 2018, Boise asked the full court to review the ruling. The majority declined. So Boise petitioned the Supreme Court, asking them to review the case. At the time, the Supreme Court also declined.
Then along came Blake v. Grants Pass, as it was originally known. The lead plaintiff in the class action suit, Debra Blake, passed away in 2021 and was later replaced by Gloria Johnson during the appeals process. Filed after the Ninth Circuit decision in Boise, the Grants Pass case bears a lot of similarities — the primary difference being that the city threatened civil penalties for violations instead of criminal ones.
At the time, Grants Pass had only one homeless shelter — which was more like a transitional housing program — and it had strict religious requirements.
In 2022, a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit agreed with a lower court’s ruling, ordering Grants Pass to cease enforcing its ban on homeless people sleeping on public property. When Grants Pass appealed to the full Ninth Circuit, following Boise’s earlier example, the court’s majority returned a 155-page order explaining why they would not reconsider.
“According to the City, it revised its anti-camping ordinances to allow homeless persons to sleep in City parks,” the majority judges wrote. “However, the City’s argument regarding the revised anticamping ordinance is an illusion. The amended ordinance continues to prohibit homeless persons from using ‘bedding, sleeping bag, or other material used for bedding purposes,’ or using stoves, lighting fires, or erecting structures of any kind. The City claims homeless persons are free to sleep in City parks, but only without items necessary to facilitate sleeping outdoors.”
An Oregon law passed in 2021, House Bill 3115, was inspired by the Boise and Grants Pass rulings. A local government can, the law says, enact time, place and manner restrictions for sleeping on public property, as long as they are “objectively reasonable.”
That law is partially responsible for the failure of Portland’s last daytime ban on homeless camps. City leaders said they designed it to meet that reasonable standard, but a Multnomah County judge disagreed and blocked it before it could be enforced. That’s why the city recently went back to the drawing board.
But Grants Pass did not give up on trying to argue their case. Like Boise, they appealed to the Supreme Court. Unlike Boise, the Supreme Court decided this time to take up the case. The court heard arguments back in April, with some indications that they were leaning toward a more narrow ruling — one that would nonetheless hand Grants Pass a victory.
