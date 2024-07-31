What is in the box given to medal winners at the Paris Olympics?

Entering the Paris Olympics, the big story surrounded the medals and the small piece of the Eiffel Tower that each contains.

But during the Games, the biggest question is about the additional mysterious gift that is presented to every medal winner.

The other reward is a box that contains the official poster for the event, which was designed by Ugo Gattoni.

The poster was first unveiled in March. Illustrator Gattoni spent almost 2,000 hours and four months creating the colorful poster that is full of symbolism and intricate details.





The entire poster was done by hand, which is why each character in the crowd is unique.

If athletes look closely, they will find that eight mascots are hiding within the posters.

In additions to the poster, winners receive one additional gift (though not on the podium). Athletes are given a gold, silver or bronze medal-winning mascot. The medal emblem is sewn onto the front of the Phryge to serve as another reminder of their incredible accomplishment.

ððð£ð©ðð¨ð©ðð¦ðªð! ð¤© The official Paris 2024 poster oozes French flair and excitement, capturing the essence of the Games in style. ð«ð·Â â¨ How many famous landmarks can you spot here? We’ll wait… âºï¸ #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/1WvCMTbWe1 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) March 5, 2024





SEE MORE: Everything to know about the 2024 Paris Olympic mascot, logo, slogan and more

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.