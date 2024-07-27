What Olympic soccer games are on today? July 27: France, Spain jockey for favorite status

The first day of men’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics featured eye-popping drama and some sensational football, leaving the medal hopes of some nations flying sky-high and others in a desperate state.

No one’s knockout round hopes are in tatters just yet, though, but several first-day setbacks have some big names on the brink of elimination before the group stage reaches its final day.

So let’s take a look at what’s on the docket today for men’s soccer at the 2024 Olympics, as well as how you can catch all the action.

Olympic men’s soccer preview: July 27

It’s good to be the hosts, even more so when you’re a loaded French side that passed its toughest group stage test with flying colors.

Les Bleus fired past the U.S. with a terrific second half on the first day of the tournament, and will advance to the knockout rounds by beating Guinea at 3 p.m. ET.

Both the French and Guinea will have the advantage of knowing the outcome of New Zealand’s match-up with the U.S., too.

Marko Mitrovic’s Yanks have to rebound from a 3-0 loss to France that showcased the limitations of his side against top attacks. Yet the defending won’t be as under the microscope as Mitrovic’s picks to start in attack. Is it Griffin Yow‘s turn?

Those games are later in the day, which is unfair to the tension dripping from the first matches on Saturday. A stung and seething Argentina kicks off the day against an Iraq side playing with house money following a surprise tournament-opening defeat to Ukraine.

Elsewhere, Spain meets the Dominican Republic with a surprisingly familiar vibe given the CONCACAF foes feature no less than a half-dozen players on the books at Spanish clubs. It shouldn’t be an issue for Spain, who will welcome a more free-flowing fixture than the stiff Uzbek test on the first day. Look for Sergio Gomez, Eric Garcia and friends to have themselves a day in Group C.

Japan built itself a solid base with a 5-0 win over Paraguay that featured braces from Shunsuke Mito and Shota Fujio. Mali will be a different test after dominating in a draw with Israel. Paraguay will look to that Israel side as one fortunate to take a point from the first day — out-attempted 25-10 by Mali — and ripe for three points.

How to watch Olympic men’s soccer

How to stream the Olympics on Peacock: After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app and navigate to the Olympics section.

How to stream the Olympics on NBC Olympics digital platforms: Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device.

What Olympic soccer games are next? July 27 men’s soccer schedule

All times ET

9 a.m.

Argentina vs Iraq

Dominican Republic vs Spain

11 a.m.

Uzbekistan vs Egypt

Ukraine vs Morocco

1 p.m.

Israel vs Paraguay

New Zealand vs United States

3 p.m.

Japan vs Mali

France vs Guinea

